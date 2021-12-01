 Skip to main content
Galloway police warn residents to be wary of car break-ins over the holidays
Galloway police warn residents to be wary of car break-ins over the holidays

Galloway Police Blotter
Galloway Police Department

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — While the holiday season is a time of celebration and giving, residents are being told to take precautions against unwanted takings.

Police are warning residents to be on the lookout for an increase in attempted motor-vehicle break-ins and burglaries. In a Nov. 23 advisory posted on Facebook, police warned residents to be careful to lock their empty cars overnight and refrain from leaving valuables inside their vehicles. The police also advised that residents keep their car keys in a secure location inside their residence.

Lt. Christopher McGinty said the increase in this type of crime was a seasonal one. In an email sent to The Press of Atlantic City on Tuesday, McGinty said motor-vehicle burglaries tend to increase during the holidays, when people are liable to purchase valuable gifts and leave them unattended in their cars.

McGinty added that offenses such as motor-vehicle burglaries tend to be higher in fall and winter than they are in the spring and summer. He said theories in criminology attributed the seasonal increase to it getting darker earlier during the fall and winter.

While statistics indicate the COVID-19 pandemic has coincided with a historic increase in homicides nationwide, and there has recently been a seeming spike in theft, McGinty said the coronavirus has had no discernable impact on the quantity of motor-vehicle break-ins in Galloway.

