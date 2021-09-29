Galloway police to increase presence at Absegami football games following unruly behavior

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Police Chief Donna Higbee called for cooler heads Wednesday following a series of arrests made during Absegami High School football games this month.

Higbee said there have been physical fights and aggressive behavior during Absegami's last two home games, leading to a total of eight arrests.

Those arrested were all juveniles from different high schools throughout Atlantic County, Higbee said.

The games where the arrests occurred were Sept. 17 vs. Cedar Creek and Friday vs. Egg Harbor Township. Cedar Creek is a Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District rival of Absegami. The Braves lost both games.

Higbee wrote a lengthy post on social media Wednesday informing the public that police are working to rectify the recent issues.

"We will in no way tolerate any disorderly behavior at school events, particularly football games that tend to draw larger than normal crowds," Higbee said in the statement. "The school events are for competitive scholastic games, a time and place to support your school and show team spirit and community camaraderie."

Higbee urged parents and guardians to talk with their children about their behavior when attending high school sporting events unsupervised.