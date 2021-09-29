 Skip to main content
Galloway police to increase presence at Absegami football games following unruly behavior
Absegami

Absegami High School football hosts Mainland Regional during a 2020 game. In a social media post Wednesday, Galloway Township police Chief Donna Higbee said there have been a rash of arrests made at recent football games and asked parents to talk to children about their behavior at future home games.

 Nicholas Huba

Atlantic City's against Absegami's during the first half of high school football game at Atlantic City high School Friday Sept 3, 2021

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Police Chief Donna Higbee called for cooler heads Wednesday following a series of arrests made during Absegami High School football games this month.

Higbee said there have been physical fights and aggressive behavior during Absegami's last two home games, leading to a total of eight arrests.

Those arrested were all juveniles from different high schools throughout Atlantic County, Higbee said.

The games where the arrests occurred were Sept. 17 vs. Cedar Creek and Friday vs. Egg Harbor Township. Cedar Creek is a Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District rival of Absegami. The Braves lost both games.

Higbee wrote a lengthy post on social media Wednesday informing the public that police are working to rectify the recent issues.

"We will in no way tolerate any disorderly behavior at school events, particularly football games that tend to draw larger than normal crowds," Higbee said in the statement. "The school events are for competitive scholastic games, a time and place to support your school and show team spirit and community camaraderie."

Higbee urged parents and guardians to talk with their children about their behavior when attending high school sporting events unsupervised.

"Please have a discussion with your children about proper behavior and also safety and where to go and what to do if they find themselves in the vicinity of a large crowd or a fight," Higbee said. "Students should not attempt to get involved once police arrive and should stay away from an altercation and allow the police to do their job. This is for everyone’s safety."

There will be an increased police presence at games, Higbee said. Absegami's next home game is Oct. 22 vs. Seneca, a Burlington County high school. Absegami will host Clearview Regional on Oct. 29 and district rival Oakcrest on Nov. 24.

The Braves are on the road the next two weeks before their off week.

Anyone with information or concerns about activity at recent games can call police at 609-652-3705 or report it via Twitter, Instagram or Facebook by following the links at gtpd.org.

