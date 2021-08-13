 Skip to main content
Galloway police sergeant narrowly avoids serious injury in hit-and-run
Galloway police sergeant narrowly avoids serious injury in hit-and-run

Galloway Police
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that struck a member of the department and fled the scene Thursday.

At 11:36 p.m., Sgt. Patrick Neal was assisting a disabled motor vehicle on East Jimmie Leeds Road when he was struck by a white Jeep Wrangler speeding by, police said in a news release. The Jeep hit Neal's left hand and wrist before fleeing west.

Neal noticed the Jeep just before impact and tried moving out of the way. This action likely helped him avoid serious injury, police said.

Neal was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Mainland Campus, and later released. He is in good condition, police said.

Anyone who has information about this incident, the vehicle or the driver, can call police at 609-652-3705.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

aaustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

