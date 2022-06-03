Galloway police seek suspect in assault case

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Police are seeking a suspect in an assault that occurred Sunday that left a woman hospitalized.
About 5:05 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to Fourth Avenue, south of Jimmie Leeds Road, for an injured woman on the side of the road, police said in a news release. They found the woman, identified only as a 29-year-old Atlantic City resident, and immediately provided medical aid and called for medical services.
The woman was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, for further treatment, police said.
From the initial investigation and evidence on scene, police said, it appeared the woman was assaulted. However, police said, the assault did not occur at that location and the victim had been left there following the assault.
The victim remains hospitalized, police said. Galloway police and the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office are investigating.
Anyone with information or who may have witnessed anyone or anything suspicious Saturday night or Sunday can call Galloway police Detective Timothy Giberson at 609-652-3705, ext. 386.
People are also reading…
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.