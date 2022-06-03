 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Galloway police seek suspect in assault case

  • 0
Galloway Township Police Station

Galloway Township police station

 Samantha Lynam, for The Press

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Police are seeking a suspect in an assault that occurred Sunday that left a woman hospitalized.

About 5:05 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to Fourth Avenue, south of Jimmie Leeds Road, for an injured woman on the side of the road, police said in a news release. They found the woman, identified only as a 29-year-old Atlantic City resident, and immediately provided medical aid and called for medical services.

The woman was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, for further treatment, police said.

From the initial investigation and evidence on scene, police said, it appeared the woman was assaulted. However, police said, the assault did not occur at that location and the victim had been left there following the assault.

The victim remains hospitalized, police said. Galloway police and the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office are investigating.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed anyone or anything suspicious Saturday night or Sunday can call Galloway police Detective Timothy Giberson at 609-652-3705, ext. 386.

People are also reading…

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Queen Elizabeth II to miss Jubilee service amid 'discomfort'

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News