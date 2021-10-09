Galloway police report possible child luring on White Horse Pike

Galloway Township police are investigating a possible case of child luring that occurred Wednesday afternoon.

Police said a 15-year-old girl said she was walking home at about 2:55 p.m. after being dropped off by a school bus when a car pulled up to her and its male driver asked her how old she was, if she was dating anyone and if she wanted a ride. The student ignored the comments and continued home.

The incident occurred on the 300 block of W. White Horse Pike, police said. The car, captured on a surveillance camera, appears to be a gray or silver four-door Nissan sedan with tinted windows, and the driver was a heavy-set black male with thick dreadlocks, police said.

Galloway K-9 Officer Brent Lopez arranged to have the teen's bus stop modified as a precaution. Lopez also obtained the surveillance camera footage of the suspect vehicle. An investigation is ongoing. Police encourage anybody who has information that could help identify the suspect or the vehicle to call the department at (609) 652-3705.