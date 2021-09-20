Galloway police debunk child abduction claims

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Police are attempting to quash reports on social media of recent child abductions, saying there have not been any, simply possible suspicious incidents.

"There have been two recently reported incidents involving suspicious vehicles," police said Monday in a news release. "Neither was reported as a child abduction or attempted child abduction/luring incident."

Over the weekend, a police report was made about a suspicious incident. The caller advised that her two children were walking in their neighborhood when they passed a vehicle they had never seen before, with a man standing outside the vehicle, police said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Galloway man killed in Egg Harbor Township motorcycle crash EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A motorcyclist was killed Saturday afternoon on the Black Horse Pike n…

The man asked the girls, “How are you doing?” as they walked by, police said. The man was described as white or Hispanic, in his 40s or older, very tan, with a long, white beard. His vehicle was described as a dark blue SUV, possibly a Jeep or a Hyundai.