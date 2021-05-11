 Skip to main content
Galloway police car involved in crash
Galloway police car involved in crash

Galloway Police Department

Galloway Township homeowner Keira Smith expresses her concerns for the proposed creation of a RV park by Risley Development behind her property.

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The vehicle of a Port Republic man collided with a police vehicle Tuesday morning at Second and Upland avenues, police said.

At 10:16 a.m., a 2015 Hyundai, driven by Connor Morgan, was traveling west on Upland when it disregarded a stop sign for Second, police said in a news release. As a result, Morgan's vehicle collided with a 2015 Ford police vehicle driven by Officer Eric Munyon, who was traveling north on Second.

Both vehicles came to rest in the yard of a home on Second, police said.

Both drivers suffered what appeared to be moderate injuries and were transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus in Atlantic City, police said.

The road was shut down for several hours as a result of the crash. Charges are pending.

