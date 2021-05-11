Galloway police car involved in crash

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The vehicle of a Port Republic man collided with a police vehicle Tuesday morning at Second and Upland avenues, police said.
At 10:16 a.m., a 2015 Hyundai, driven by Connor Morgan, was traveling west on Upland when it disregarded a stop sign for Second, police said in a news release. As a result, Morgan's vehicle collided with a 2015 Ford police vehicle driven by Officer Eric Munyon, who was traveling north on Second.
Both vehicles came to rest in the yard of a home on Second, police said.
Both drivers suffered what appeared to be moderate injuries and were transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus in Atlantic City, police said.
The road was shut down for several hours as a result of the crash. Charges are pending.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.