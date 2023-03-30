GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Police arrested two teenagers Wednesday in a bid to address a recent string of car burglaries and thefts.

In response to incidents in the Club and Smithville sections of the township, police deployed officers in an unmarked vehicle in an attempt to catch the burglars, police said Thursday in a news release.

About 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, officers saw two males in black clothing walking north on Wrangleboro Road. The officers continued to observe them and a few minutes later witnessed them putting on masks and gloves as they entered Mourning Dove Way in the Moss Mill Hollow development. The individuals pulled on vehicle door handles in an attempt to burglarize motor vehicles, police said.

The officers coordinated with uniformed patrol officers and set up a perimeter to prevent them from escaping. Officers then approached the suspects and identified themselves as police, at which time the suspects ran away, police said.

Driver flees police outside Galloway elementary school GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A driver who fled a motor vehicle stop was arrested in front of a nearby…

After a short chase, both suspects were apprehended.

Items stolen from a motor vehicle on Shawnee Place were found in the juveniles’ possession at the time of their arrest, and they were suspected to have committed additional thefts in the area as well, police said.

The two teen township residents, ages 15 and 16, were each charged with motor vehicle burglary, theft, resisting arrest by flight, obstructing law enforcement, receiving stolen property, possession of burglary tools and curfew violations. They were released to the custody of their guardians.

Police remind residents to keep their vehicles locked at all times and to remove any valuables from plain sight.