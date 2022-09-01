Galloway police arrest two on fraud charges

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A man and woman at the center of a township police investigation into fraud have been picked up on warrants by police in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.

Wei Song, 59, and Botao Liu, 52, were taken to the Atlantic County jail after their arrest, police said Thursday in a news release.

For about a year, police have been investigating the two for fraud claims. Their investigation found Song defrauded one victim of more than $600,000 in cash, wrote millions of dollars in bad checks and incurred more than $3 million in identity theft losses against them, with which Liu conspired, police said.

Additional charges are pending, and numerous other victims are suspected of being defrauded by Song and Liu, police said.

Song and Liu frequently moved but are last known to have lived in Egg Harbor Township, with Song often using the aliases Coco Li, Min Wang and Juny Li, police said.

Those who believe they may have been defrauded by Song and Liu can call Detective Timothy Giberson at 609-652-3705, ext. 386.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, Atlantic County Sheriff's Office, FBI, U.S. Secret Service, State Police, Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office and U.S. Customs and Border Protection assisted the investigation.