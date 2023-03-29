GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Authorities arrested a 15-year-old Tuesday in Egg Harbor City for shooting at two teenagers at the Aloe Village Apartments earlier this week, police said.
Galloway police, assisted by the Atlantic County SWAT team, Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office and Egg Harbor City police, searched a home in the city Tuesday evening and apprehended the teen, the department said in a news release.
Police found .40 caliber handgun ammunition matching what was recovered from the crime scene, police said.
The teen was charged with aggravated assault and weapons offenses and was taken to the Harborfields youth detention center in Egg Harbor City.
Two teenagers were walking near Cincinnati Avenue and Aloe Street in the South Egg Harbor section of Galloway at 5:37 p.m. Sunday when they were approached by another group, who fired shots in their direction, police said.
At least two apartments were damaged by the shooting, but no injuries were reported.
