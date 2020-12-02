 Skip to main content
Galloway police arrest 3 on drug, weapon charges
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Police arrested three men after finding drugs and a weapon in their vehicle Monday night during a traffic stop.

Paul M. Sexton, 35, of Egg Harbor Township; Tylee B. Adams, 19, of Pleasantville; and Quasir T. Smith, 20, of Absecon, were each charged with conspiracy, possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm while in the commission of a drug offense, police said in a news release Wednesday.

Sexton additionally was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence. Adams additionally was charged with possession of marijuana under 50 grams.

Police confiscated a loaded 9mm Intratec TEC-DC9 firearm with an extended magazine containing 24 rounds. 

Sexton was found to be in possession of 48 bags of heroin and drug paraphernalia, police said. Adams was found to be in possession of 101 bags of heroin and marijuana.

All three men were sent to the Atlantic County jail.

Contact: 609-272-7239

CFairfield@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_CJ

