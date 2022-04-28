Galloway man sentenced in 2018 drug-induced death

A Galloway Township man must serve 10 years in prison in the drug-induced death of another township man in 2018, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Thursday.
Brian Whitted, 56, pleaded guilty in March to strict liability for drug-induced death, conspiracy to distribute heroin with co-defendant Emery Chapman and possession with intent to distribute heroin.
On Dec. 17, 2018, Galloway police found Anthony Tamburelli, 59, dead in his home from a drug overdose. Investigators found Whitted and Chapman, 40, of Pleasantville, sold Tamburelli a fatal combination of heroin and fentanyl.
Whitted was sentenced Tuesday before Judge Bernard DeLury, Prosecutor Cary Shill said in a news release.
