 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Galloway man sentenced in 2018 drug-induced death

  • 0

A Galloway Township man must serve 10 years in prison in the drug-induced death of another township man in 2018, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Thursday. 

Brian Whitted, 56, pleaded guilty in March to strict liability for drug-induced death, conspiracy to distribute heroin with co-defendant Emery Chapman and possession with intent to distribute heroin.

On Dec. 17, 2018, Galloway police found Anthony Tamburelli, 59, dead in his home from a drug overdose. Investigators found Whitted and Chapman, 40, of Pleasantville, sold Tamburelli a fatal combination of heroin and fentanyl.

Whitted was sentenced Tuesday before Judge Bernard DeLury, Prosecutor Cary Shill said in a news release.

Brian Whitted

Whitted

 Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, provided
0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Watch Now: Related Video

India faces rising number of fires due to heatwaves

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News