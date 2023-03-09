EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A Galloway Township man turned himself in after intentionally driving his car through a loading bay door at Home Depot on Wednesday, police said.
Joseph Kehoe, 36, was charged with aggravated assault and causing or risking widespread injury or damage. He was sent to the Atlantic County jail.
The incident happened about 8:50 p.m., police said Thursday in a news release. Witnesses said Kehoe had gotten into a verbal altercation with store employees inside, exited the building and drove his 2011 Chevrolet Silverado through the loading door and into the self-checkout area.
The impact caused "substantial" damage. One person inside was injured, police said.
People are also reading…
Police did not say whether the injured person was an employee or customer, or describe their injuries.
Kehoe drove away in his vehicle but later surrendered to Atlantic City police.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.