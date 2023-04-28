A Galloway Township man pleaded guilty Monday to unlawful possession of a handgun and trespassing, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.
Jalen Torres, 20, is expected to serve a five-year prison sentence, the Prosecutor's Office said Friday in a news release. His sentencing is scheduled for June 5.
Torres ran when authorities arrived at his home July 21, 2022, to execute a search warrant. He was apprehended after a brief foot chase, which led police to find a loaded 9mm handgun, a weapon for which he did not have a permit, the Prosecutor's Office said.
His arrest was tied to a narcotics investigation at properties on Colonial and Patriots courts.
After Torres was caught, authorities searched his home and found three large-capacity magazines and numerous hollow point bullets.
Torres was also seen rummaging through a parked car in July 2021, leading to the trespassing charge, the Prosecutor's Office said.
