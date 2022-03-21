 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Galloway man pleads guilty to charges tied to fatal overdose

Brian Whitted, 56, of Galloway Township.

 Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, provided

MAYS LANDING — A Galloway Township man pleaded guilty to charges connected to the 2018 drug-induced death of 59-year-old Anthony Tamburelli, Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill said Monday. 

Tamburelli, Anthony ¿Tony¿

Brian Whitted, 56, pleaded guilty to first-degree strict liability for a drug-induced death, second-degree conspiracy to distribute heroin and second-degree possession with intent to distribute heroin. Whitted's plea calls for a 10-year sentence in New Jersey State Prison under the No Early Release Act, Shill said. 

Whitted is expected to be sentenced April 28 by Judge Bernard DeLury, Shill added.

Township police found Tamburelli dead in his home from a drug overdose Dec. 17. 2018.

Investigators determined that Whitted and Emery Chapman, 39, of Pleasantville, co-conspired to sell Taburelli a fatal mix of heroin and fentanyl.

Both men were charged last year with causing Tamburelli's death.

