Galloway man involved in 2019 boating accident charged with manslaughter

A Galloway Township man has been arrested for his alleged connection to a fatal boat accident that killed a Mays Landing woman.
Members of the U.S. Marshals NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force — Atlantic City Division apprehended Arthur Lesbirel, 45, charging him with aggravated manslaughter, acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill said Tuesday.
Lesbirel is being held at the Atlantic County jail pending a detention hearing, Shill said in a news release.
A boating accident left one Mays Landing woman dead Sunday evening, State Police said.
Lesbirel was recklessly operating an 18-foot beachcraft in an intracoastal waterway in Galloway on July 21, 2019, when Iesha Thies, 39, was thrown overboard and was struck by the vessel's propeller, authorities say.
Thies was pronounced dead at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus.
After the accident, Lesbirel was charged with boating under the influence, and Robert Pruchnicki, the boat's third passenger, was charged with allowing someone to operate a boat under the influence, State Police previously said.
