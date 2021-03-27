 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Galloway man dies in motorcycle crash with mail truck
0 comments
top story

Galloway man dies in motorcycle crash with mail truck

{{featured_button_text}}
Mail truck involved in Route 30 crash

A fatal motor vehicle crash involving a mail truck and a motorcycle closed a section of the White Horse Pike on Saturday near Upas Avenue in Galloway Township.

 Ahmad Austin

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A township man died Saturday after his motorcycle hit a mail truck on the White Horse Pike, police said.

Police responded to the pike and Upas Avenue about 2:50 p.m. for a report of a motor vehicle collision. A 2019 Suzuki GSX operated by Michael P. Giannetta Jr., 34, of Galloway, was traveling west on the pike, approaching Upas, police said in a news release. A 2000 U.S. Postal Service truck operated by Jocelyn L. Moore, 49, of Egg Harbor Township, was stopped at the stop sign on Upas southbound. As Moore attempted to turn left onto the pike, Giannetta’s motorcycle struck the front driver side of the mail truck, and he was ejected from the bike.

Giannetta was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, where he died, police said. Moore was transported to AtlantiCare's Mainland Campus for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The pike was closed in both directions for a time as the scene was assessed and cleared.

Summonses have not been issued pending further investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash can call Officer Ron Gorneau at 609-652-3705, ext. 5095.

The Galloway Township Ambulance Squad, AtlantiCare paramedics and the state Department of Transportation assisted.

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The McConnell plan to deal with Trump

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News