Galloway man dies in motorcycle crash with mail truck

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A township man died Saturday after his motorcycle hit a mail truck on the White Horse Pike, police said.
Police responded to the pike and Upas Avenue about 2:50 p.m. for a report of a motor vehicle collision. A 2019 Suzuki GSX operated by Michael P. Giannetta Jr., 34, of Galloway, was traveling west on the pike, approaching Upas, police said in a news release. A 2000 U.S. Postal Service truck operated by Jocelyn L. Moore, 49, of Egg Harbor Township, was stopped at the stop sign on Upas southbound. As Moore attempted to turn left onto the pike, Giannetta’s motorcycle struck the front driver side of the mail truck, and he was ejected from the bike.
Giannetta was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, where he died, police said. Moore was transported to AtlantiCare's Mainland Campus for injuries that were not life-threatening.
The pike was closed in both directions for a time as the scene was assessed and cleared.
Summonses have not been issued pending further investigation.
Anyone with information about the crash can call Officer Ron Gorneau at 609-652-3705, ext. 5095.
The Galloway Township Ambulance Squad, AtlantiCare paramedics and the state Department of Transportation assisted.
