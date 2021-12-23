Galloway man charged with sexually assaulting Pleasantville girl who was walking to school

PLEASANTVILLE — A Galloway Township man has been charged with sexually assaulting a 12-year-old city girl while she was walking to school earlier this month, police said.

Horece McZeke, 44, was charged with aggravated sexual assault, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, unlawful possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police were dispatched to the 400 block of West Brighton Avenue just before 8 a.m. Dec. 2. There, the victim told officers she was assaulted between West Brighton and Wellington avenues, police said.

The child was treated at an area hospital for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The Police Department will increase its presence when city children are traveling to and from school, Pleasantville police Deputy Chief James Williams said in a statement.