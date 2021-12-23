Galloway man charged with sexually assaulting Pleasantville girl who was walking to school

PLEASANTVILLE — A Galloway Township man has been charged with sexually assaulting a 12-year-old city girl while she was walking to school earlier this month, police said.
Horece McZeke, 44, was charged with aggravated sexual assault, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, unlawful possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child.
Police were dispatched to the 400 block of West Brighton Avenue just before 8 a.m. Dec. 2. There, the victim told officers she was assaulted between West Brighton and Wellington avenues, police said.
The child was treated at an area hospital for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
The Police Department will increase its presence when city children are traveling to and from school, Pleasantville police Deputy Chief James Williams said in a statement.
Authorities apprehended McZeke after executing an unrelated search warrant on his home on East Jimmie Leeds Road in Galloway on Dec. 15. McZeke also is facing charges for failing to register as a Megan's Law offender.
The FBI and the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office assisted in the investigation, police said.
"We would like to thank the community for their assistance and patience while this crime was being investigated," Williams said in a statement. "Our continued thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family during this difficult time.
