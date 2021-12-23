 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by ACUA
Galloway man charged for sexually assaulting Pleasantville girl who was walking to school
0 comments
top story

Galloway man charged for sexually assaulting Pleasantville girl who was walking to school

Pleasantville Police Department
Press archives

PLEASANTVILLE — A Galloway man has been charged with sexually assaulting a 12-year-old city girl while she was walking to school on the morning of Dec. 2, police said. 

The man, Horece McZeke, 44, is charged with aggravated sexual assault, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, unlawful possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police were dispatched to the 400 block of West Brighton Avenue just before 8 a.m. Dec. 2. The victim told officers she was assaulted between West Brighton and Wellington avenues, police said.

The child was treated at an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The police department will increase police presence when city children are traveling to and from school, Pleasantville Deputy Police Chief James Williams said in a statement.

Authorities apprehended McZeke after executing an unrelated search warrant on his home on East Jimmie Leeds Road in Galloway on Dec. 15. McZeke is also facing charges for failing to register as a Megan's Law offender. 

Police search on East Jimmie Leeds Road

Police search a home Wednesday on East Jimmie Leeds Road in Galloway Township.

The department's Criminal Investigations Bureau, in conjunction with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, investigated the case, police said.

"We would like to thank the community for their assistance and patience while this crime was being investigated," Williams said in a statement. "Our continued thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family during this difficult time. 

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Intel facing China backlash after Xinjiang statement

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News