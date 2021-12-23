Galloway man charged for sexually assaulting Pleasantville girl who was walking to school

PLEASANTVILLE — A Galloway man has been charged with sexually assaulting a 12-year-old city girl while she was walking to school on the morning of Dec. 2, police said.

The man, Horece McZeke, 44, is charged with aggravated sexual assault, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, unlawful possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police were dispatched to the 400 block of West Brighton Avenue just before 8 a.m. Dec. 2. The victim told officers she was assaulted between West Brighton and Wellington avenues, police said.

The child was treated at an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The police department will increase police presence when city children are traveling to and from school, Pleasantville Deputy Police Chief James Williams said in a statement.