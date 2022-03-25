Galloway man arrested in Stafford Township Thursday during drug sale probe

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — A 52-year-old Galloway Township man has been arrested as a result of a two-month-long investigation into him selling drugs in the Stafford Township, police said Friday.

Eric Wiggins is charged with 16 counts of second and third-degree possession and distribution charges for methamphetamine, heroin, and crack cocaine, police said.

Authorities located Wiggins in his car northbound on the Garden State Parkway Thursday morning. Authorities followed Wiggins when he left the highway at Exit 72. He was then stopped by authorities on Doc Cramer Boulevard, police said.

Wiggins was taken into custody without incident, police said.

Authorities found crack cocaine inside the vehicle before Wiggins was taken to the Stafford Township Police Department for processing, police said.

Wiggins is being held at the Ocean County jail without bail, according to the county's website.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.