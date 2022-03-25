Galloway man arrested in Stafford Township drug bust

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — A Galloway Township man was arrested Thursday after local police say he sold drugs in the township.
Eric Wiggins, 52, is charged with 16 counts of second- and third-degree possession and distribution of methamphetamine, heroin and crack cocaine, police said Friday. The charges follow a two-month investigation.
Authorities found Wiggins Thursday morning in his car headed north on the Garden State Parkway. They followed him when he left the parkway at Exit 72 in the township. He was then stopped on Doc Cramer Boulevard, police said.
Police said they found crack cocaine inside the vehicle.
Wiggins is being held at the Ocean County jail.
— Eric Conklin
