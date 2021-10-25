Galloway man arrested for brandishing gun at the outside Hi-Point Pub

ABSECON — A 28-year-old Galloway resident was arrested on various weapons charges after he pointed a gun at a fellow patron at the Hi-Point Pub on Oct. 20, according to police.

Michael C. Ciarla approached the victim in the parking lot of the bar, and according to police, brandished a handgun and pointed it at the victim. The victim was able to flee unharmed.

Responding officers located Ciarla hiding under a trailer at a nearby business. After a brief stand-off, Ciarla was taken into custody and a handgun was recovered.

Ciarla was charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of weapons, and possession of weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Absecon Police Department at (609) 641-0667.

Contact Nicholas Huba:

