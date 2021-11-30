Galloway man arrested after Stafford police find drugs in home

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — A Galloway Township man was arrested Sunday after authorities found drugs at a property in the Warren Grove section of the township, police said Tuesday.
Police were called to the property in the 1200 block of Grays Road regarding suspicious activity. Police said they encountered John B. Sharpe, 37, and arrested him on an active warrant from Galloway.
An investigation determined that methamphetamine was possibly being made or used at the property, which required additional response from township police, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office and the Ocean County sheriff’s K-9 unit. Fire personnel, EMS and a hazmat team also were called to the scene, police said in a news release.
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — Police, with the assistance of numerous agencies, conducted a second day…
A search of the property found drugs police said belonged to Sharpe.
The investigation began Sunday evening and led into early morning Monday, police said.
Sharpe was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of hypodermic syringes. He was sent to the Ocean County jail pending court.
Authorities found other pills at the scene, which could lead to additional charges, pending their tests at a lab, police said.
