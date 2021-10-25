 Skip to main content
Galloway man accused of brandishing gun outside Absecon bar
Galloway man accused of brandishing gun outside Absecon bar

Absecon Police Car
File photo

ABSECON — A Galloway Township man was arrested after he pointed a gun at a fellow patron at the Hi-Point Pub on Oct. 20, police said Monday. 

Michael C. Ciarla, 28, approached the victim in the parking lot of the bar, and according to police, brandished a handgun and pointed it at the victim. The victim fled unharmed.

Responding officers found Ciarla hiding under a trailer at a nearby business. After a brief stand-off, Ciarla was taken into custody and a handgun was recovered, police said in a news release.

Ciarla was charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

