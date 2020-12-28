Galloway man, 68, seriously injured after Wednesday crash

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A 68-year-old township man was seriously injured last week after a crashing an SUV into a telephone pole, police said.
At 4:08 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to South Pomona Road and Duerer Street for a report of a vehicle that struck a telephone pole and was overturned, according to a news release from township police. An initial report indicated the vehicle had left the roadway traveling north on Pomona Road.
When officers arrived, they found a 2014 Jeep Cherokee about 15 feet from the roadway, police said. The driver, James Ewing, was trapped inside the SUV and had to be extricated as the vehicle caught fire.
Ewing was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, with serious injuries.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing, led by Officer Cody Trout of the department’s Traffic Safety Unit. No summonses have so far been issued related to it.
The Stockton University Police Department, township EMS and Germania, Pomona and Bayview fire companies also responded.
Officials encouraged anyone with information to contact Trout at 609-652-3705, extension 5117.
Contact: 609-272-7241
Twitter @ACPressMollyB
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.