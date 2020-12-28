Galloway man, 68, seriously injured after Wednesday crash

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A 68-year-old township man was seriously injured last week after a crashing an SUV into a telephone pole, police said.

At 4:08 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to South Pomona Road and Duerer Street for a report of a vehicle that struck a telephone pole and was overturned, according to a news release from township police. An initial report indicated the vehicle had left the roadway traveling north on Pomona Road.

When officers arrived, they found a 2014 Jeep Cherokee about 15 feet from the roadway, police said. The driver, James Ewing, was trapped inside the SUV and had to be extricated as the vehicle caught fire.

Ewing was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, with serious injuries.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, led by Officer Cody Trout of the department’s Traffic Safety Unit. No summonses have so far been issued related to it.

The Stockton University Police Department, township EMS and Germania, Pomona and Bayview fire companies also responded.

Officials encouraged anyone with information to contact Trout at 609-652-3705, extension 5117.

