Galloway crash hurts 1 adult, 2 children

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — An adult and two children were injured in a crash Friday evening on Pitney Road, police said.

At 6:43 p.m., a 2015 Kia Optima sedan driven by Christina Porter was traveling north on South Pitney Road near Highland Avenue when she collided with a 2017 Ram 2500 pickup operated by Robert Bardenhagen, police said Saturday in a news release. Bardenhagen, 58, of Galloway, had just entered the intersection to make a left turn from Highland onto Pitney. The front of his vehicle collided with the front of Porter’s vehicle.

Police said Porter, 32, of Galloway, did not have her headlights on.

Bardenhagen was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Mainland Campus, for minor injuries, police said. One child was airlifted to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden with serious injuries. The second child was transported to ARMC Mainland. Police did not specify which vehicle the children were traveling in. One girl was 3, the other 5. Both were Galloway residents.

The Galloway Township Ambulance Squad, Pleasantville EMS and AtlantiCare Medics assisted.

A section of the road within the collision scene was closed for about two hours while the scene was investigated and cleared, police said.

Summonses are pending. Officer Cody Trout is investigating. Anyone with information can call Trout at 609-652-3705, ext. 5117.