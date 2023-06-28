CAMDEN — A former Galloway Township man will spend half a decade in prison for devising a teenager's murder to stop them from testifying against in a child pornography case, the U.S. Attorney's Office said on Tuesday.

Federal prosecutors say John Michael Musbach, 34, of Haddonfield, Camden County, arranged the murder by paying a hitman about $20,000 initially using the online money transfer application Bitcoin.

Musbach pleaded guilty in April to knowingly and intentionally use and causing another to use a facility of interstate and foreign commerce, the internet, with the intent that a murder be committed.

U.S. District Court Judge Joseph H. Rodriguez sentenced Musbach to 78 months in prison on Tuesday, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release. Rodriquez also fined Musbach $30,000 and ordered him to three years of supervised release.

Musbach faced a maximum of 10 years in prison and a fine of more than $250,000, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in April.

Prosecutors said an informant provided detectives Musbach's messages published on a dark net website, soliciting a killer to murder a 14-year-old from New York he victimized for sexually explicit photographs. The plot murder plan was brought to investigators' attention in 2019.

Musbach offered to pay 40 bitcoin, or about $20,000 at the time, for the hit. He messaged the website first saying that needed a gun because he was incapable of acquiring one legally, according to a criminal complaint filed against him in 2020.

Musbach also Googled ways to purchase a gun, as well as information about New Jersey and Pennsylvania gun shows, the document states, citing his internet browsing history from Sept. 17, 2015, to March 27, 2016.

Musbach pleaded guilty Oct. 11, 2017, to endangering the welfare of a child by sexual contact. He received a two-year suspended sentence from a New Jersey Superior Court judge, who also ordered he be placed under lifetime parole supervision.

The New York teenager was 13 when they sent and received explicit photos to Musbach over the summer of 2015, the U.S. Attorney’s office said. Local police were contacted by the teen's parents, who discovered the message exchanges.

Musbach was told by police not to contact the victim while he was being investigated. He was later arrested on child pornography charges by the Prosecutor’s Office on March 31, 2016, at his Galloway home.

After Musbach’s cellphone and business computer were in possession of authorities, he admitted having sent sexually explicit images and videos of himself to the teen, requesting and receiving sexually explicit images and videos from the minor.

Musbach sought a refund when the murder-for-hire website’s administrator asked for an additional $5,000 to ensure the teenager’s death. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the administrator responded by telling Musbach the website was a scam, and that the transaction details could be shared with police.

Agents confirmed Musbach’s identity by tying him to a screen name he used on the dark net and the bitcoin transaction with his bank account.