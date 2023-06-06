GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Police were in the area of Duerer Street and Vienna Avenue late Tuesday morning attempting to corral a loose bull, the department said on Facebook.
Some roads may be temporarily shut down, and police asked that the public avoid the area until the situation is resolved and the bull is secured.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
