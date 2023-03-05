HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The Funny Farm Rescue & Sanctuary said in a social media post Sunday it was called upon to help rescue of hundreds of animals at a site in Buena Vista Township.

The animal rescue, based in the Mizpah section of the township, said it was summoned by State Police after a report of dozens of roosters that were trained for fighting. The rescue volunteers arrived at the Newtonville location Saturday and found hundreds of chickens, especially roosters, pigeons and ducks, Funny Farm owner Laurie Zaleski confirmed in a text Sunday.

"It was the most horrific and overwhelming experience we have ever seen," according to the Facebook posting. "Animal Control and the State Police were there to help supervise the rescue of as many animals as we could save. Sadly, many perished before we arrived."

The property belongs to two men who were charged Jan. 30 on animal cruelty charges, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office in a prior news release. Sigfredo Perez, 81, of Newtonville, and Queli Merlo, 49, of Hammonton, were charged with owning/training live animals for the purpose of fighting, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

The animals had since been under a month-long quarantine by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Zaleski said.

The men were arrested after the prosecutor’s Humane Law Enforcement Unit discovered more than 100 birds, some trained to fight, on Perez’s roughly 2.5-acre property in the 600 block of Sixth Road in Newtonville. The animals were found in unsanitary conditions, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

From about 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Zaleski said, she made three trips with her horse trailer to the location to save animals.

"I broke down in the midst of catching birds and just cried," Zaleski said.

The farm said Zaleski was able to help save more than 150 animals. Volunteers from another farm showed up and was able to take in six hens, according to the Facebook post.

Several volunteers showed up at the Funny Farm to help build temporary houses and clean new areas for the animals. Many of the animals currently at the farm had to be rearranged to make room for the new animals. The farm said new areas are still being built to accommodate all of the residents. All animals will need to see a vet, the farm added.

"We are not the rescue who begs for money every other day. In fact, it is difficult for Laurie to say we need help at all, but this situation is the worst we have ever seen," the farm wrote.

Funny Farm is a 501(c)(3) charity and operates entirely by donations. Anyone who wants to help is asked to donate at funnyfarmrescue.org/general-donate/. Donations may also be mailed to or dropped off at the farm, located at 6908 Railroad Blvd., Mays Landing, NJ 08330.

