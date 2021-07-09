 Skip to main content
Funeral Saturday for 10-year-old shot in Vineland
Funeral Saturday for 10-year-old shot in Vineland

Ten-year-old Jasayde Holder was fatally shot July 4 in Vineland.

Statistics from gun violence archive data show that almost 300 children were shot and killed in 2020, which is up 50% from previous years. What is causing this spike and what is being done to protect our children?

VINELAND — Memorial services for 10-year-old Jasayde Holder, who was fatally shot over Fourth of July weekend, will be held Saturday, her obituary states.

Jasayde, who recently finished fourth grade at Dane Barse Elementary School, died Sunday in an apparent drive-by shooting in the 700 block of West Earl Drive, authorities have said. Investigators are working to determine the intended target and suspects.

The funeral will be held at 4:30 p.m. at DeMarco-Luis Funeral Home in Vineland. Those attending are asked to wear green, Jasayde's favorite color, according to the obituary.

The family also is asking for donations to be made in Jasayde's memory to the following gun-violence prevention organizations:

  • Parents of Murdered Children
  • New Jersey Gun Violence Research Center at Rutgers
  • Brady United

Born Nov. 23, 2010, Jasayde enjoyed riding her bike and sitting on the swing her grandfather built, the family said in her obituary. She also liked listening to music and creating her own animations and short stories.

She is survived by her mother, Tashia Evans; father Ronald Holder; siblings Thomas Russell, Eva Russell, Gabriel Holder and Kalila Holder; and grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.

