Funeral Saturday for 10-year-old shot in Vineland

VINELAND — Memorial services for 10-year-old Jasayde Holder, who was fatally shot over Fourth of July weekend, will be held Saturday, her obituary states.

Jasayde, who recently finished fourth grade at Dane Barse Elementary School, died Sunday in an apparent drive-by shooting in the 700 block of West Earl Drive, authorities have said. Investigators are working to determine the intended target and suspects.

The funeral will be held at 4:30 p.m. at DeMarco-Luis Funeral Home in Vineland. Those attending are asked to wear green, Jasayde's favorite color, according to the obituary.

The family also is asking for donations to be made in Jasayde's memory to the following gun-violence prevention organizations:

Parents of Murdered Children

New Jersey Gun Violence Research Center at Rutgers

Brady United

Born Nov. 23, 2010, Jasayde enjoyed riding her bike and sitting on the swing her grandfather built, the family said in her obituary. She also liked listening to music and creating her own animations and short stories.

She is survived by her mother, Tashia Evans; father Ronald Holder; siblings Thomas Russell, Eva Russell, Gabriel Holder and Kalila Holder; and grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.

