Fundraiser for mom killed by ex-police officer yields over $39,000 in donations

DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP —An online fundraiser for a woman police say was killed by her ex-boyfriend has received more than collected $39,000 since it was launched last week.

Erin A Gatier, 47, was at home when she was shot by William W. Beattie on Nov. 28.

Beattie, 47, a former police officer who was employed by multiple departments in Atlantic County, including Atlantic City, which he retired from in 2010, shot himself after shooting Gatier, the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office said after the murder-suicide.

"Our thoughts are with the families involved by this tragic event," Sgt. Paul Aristizabal, Atlantic City's police spokesperson, said on Wednesday after the shooting was announced.

Police were called to Gatier's Ogden Road home around 6:50 p.m. for a welfare check, finding both Gatier and Beattie dead from gunshot wounds. Officials ruled the deaths a murder-suicide.

Beattie is said to have forced his way into the home at the time.

On Monday, the fundraiser's organizer, Sasha Herrmann, set its goal at $50,000, money for funeral and other expenses.

Gatier leaves behind two children, Morgan and Liam, according to her obituary on the McGuinness Funeral Home website.

"Erin’s love and enjoyment of her children knew no bounds, and she would move mountains to be there for them, support them and spend time with them," her obituary reads.

The remaining donations will go to her children to cover their education, the fundraiser through GoFundMe said, noting that her children's schooling was "the most important thing to Erin."

Gatier's funeral is set for 11 a.m. Saturday at McGuinness Funeral Home, on Egg Harbor Road in Sewell, Gloucester County. Two visitations are planned for the day of and day before her funeral.

"Erin was extremely successful in her career, both in the roles she held and the relationships she fostered and those she mentored," her obituary reads.

Beattie's funeral was set for 11 a.m. Saturday at Rone Funeral Services, on Chestnut Avenue in Vineland.