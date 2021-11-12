 Skip to main content
Fugitive task force captures suspect in Millville homicide
Fugitive task force captures suspect in Millville homicide

A Vineland man wanted in a fatal Oct. 23 shooting in Millville was arrested Friday by members of a fugitive task force.

Brandon Dennis, 29, of South East Boulevard in Vineland, was arrested in Bridgeton Friday by members of a joint of U.S. Marshals/N.J. State Police task force, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.

Dennis was wanted for the shooting death of Patrick Trotter, 32, of Penns Grove, Salem County, in the 500 block of West Main Street.

He's been charged with murder, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, aggravated assault, certain persons not to possess weapons, criminal mischief, burglary, desecration and terroristic threats, obstruction and hindering apprehension, according to the prosecutor's office.

Millville police detectives and the Cumberland County  prosecutor's office assisted in the Friday morning arrest.

Brandon Dennis

Dennis

 Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office, provided
