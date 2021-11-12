Fugitive task force captures suspect in Millville homicide

A Vineland man wanted in a fatal Oct. 23 shooting in Millville was arrested Friday by members of a fugitive task force.
Brandon Dennis, 29, of South East Boulevard in Vineland, was arrested in Bridgeton Friday by members of a joint of U.S. Marshals/N.J. State Police task force, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.
Dennis was wanted for the shooting death of Patrick Trotter, 32, of Penns Grove, Salem County, in the 500 block of West Main Street.
He's been charged with murder, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, aggravated assault, certain persons not to possess weapons, criminal mischief, burglary, desecration and terroristic threats, obstruction and hindering apprehension, according to the prosecutor's office.
Millville police detectives and the Cumberland County prosecutor's office assisted in the Friday morning arrest.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.