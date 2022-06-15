Fugitive accused of robbing Brigantine church taken into custody, police say

BRIGANTINE — A North Jersey man accused of stealing money from an island church has been arrested, police said Wednesday.

Warrants for Quentin Hunt, of South Orange, Essex County, were issued earlier this week in connection to an investigation that found he allegedly stole money from St. Thomas Parish in January 2020 and again last month.

Hunt is charged with two counts of burglary, two counts of theft and one count of criminal mischief.

It's unclear where Hunt was taken into custody.

On May 23, police were called to the church in the 300 block of Eighth Street South following witness reports that during the previous day, a person threw a rock through a church window and took cash. Investigators found Hunt to be the suspect in that incident as well as one Jan. 12, 2020, in which cash was also stolen from the church, police said.

