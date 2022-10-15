 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fourth person arrested in connection to H2Oi rally in Wildwood

WILDWOOD — The Cape May County Prosecutor's office announced Friday that Wildwood police made a fourth arrest related to the unsanctioned H2Oi rally that occurred last month.

Joshua Bocchino, 19, of Long Branch, Monmouth County, was taken into custody without incident Thursday after he was identified as the individual that assaulted a police officer on Sept. 24. 

Bocchino is being housed in the Cape May County jail on charges of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and obstruction of justice. 

Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said detectives will continue to work to investigate any other criminal activity that took place during the event. 

On Wednesday, Zion Diaz, 18, of Hammonton, was charged with rioting the night of Sept. 24, a night that also left two people dead and several others seriously injured. 

Gerald White, 37, of Pittsburgh, faces two counts of aggravated manslaughter and other charges, including leaving the scene of an accident, after a collision that led to two deaths at Burk and Atlantic avenues.

Eryk R. Wnek, 22, of Linden, Union County, was charged with aggravated assault and assault by automobile in a crash that resulted in a father being thrown from a golf cart carrying a family.

Sutherland is also asking for the public's help with identifying a black Honda Civic that was involved in a crash with a golf cart and left the scene. Anybody with information should call the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135 and the Wildwood Police Department at 609-522-0222

