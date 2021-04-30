 Skip to main content
Four South Jersey men charged with aggravated assault in Middle Township
Four South Jersey men charged with aggravated assault in Middle Township

MIDDLE TOWNSHP — Four New Jersey men were arrested and charged on April 22 with aggravated assault and other criminal offenses, according to news released by police Friday.

At about 6:54 a.m. on April 22, the township's emergency communications received a 9-1-1 call from the victim, Zackea Parker, 27, of Egg Harbor City,  stating he was being chased and assaulted by subjects who were inside a red Subaru in the area of Route 9 and Route 147, police said.

Patrol units responded and located a vehicle matching the description provided on New Jersey Avenue, in the Burleigh section of the township, which was occupied by four subjects, police said.

They were detained for investigative purposes, police said.

The accused were identified as: Christopher Diantonio, 19, of Wildwood; David Flanders, 24, of Del Haven, Middle Township; Josue Montalvo, 27, of Wildwood; and Daekwon Summers, 21, of Atlantic City, police said.

They were arrested and transported to police headquarters where they were charged with multiple offenses, including conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and hindering, in addition to aggravated assault, police said.

All four accused men were lodged at the Cape May County Jail, police said. Members of the township's major crimes unit assisted with the investigation.

Contact Vincent Jackson: 609-272-7202

vjackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

