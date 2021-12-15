Four sentenced in New Jersey health benefits scandal

All four pleaded guilty to charges connecting them to efforts to defraud New Jersey's health benefits programs and other insurances by submitting false claims for medically unwarranted prescriptions.

The first charges in the prescription fraud scheme were announced in summer 2017 after federal prosecutors subpoenaed records from several local shore towns. Prosecutors alleged a group of public employees had been recruited to obtain prescriptions for medically unnecessary compounded medications. The pharmacies that prepared the compounds received generous reimbursements, which they then paid back to a network of doctors, recruiters and employees taking part in the scheme, prosecutors said.

So far, more than 45 people have been charged in the case, with more than 30 pleading guilty.

Prosecutors have said the scheme centers on the billing of the state’s public employee health benefit plans for medically unnecessary compounded drugs, with payouts from prescription reimbursements going to line the pockets of all participants.

LaMonaca, Gavras, Gerstel, Pilate and others persuaded New Jerseyans to acquire expensive compounded medications from an out-of-state pharmacy, according to court documents.