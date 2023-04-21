ATLANTIC CITY — Four people were charged in a fight on a city street that led to a dog's death Wednesday morning, police said.

Police responded to Trenton Terrace at 4:12 a.m. to find Joseph Dixon, a 33-year-old city man, and Deontay Mickey-Evans, 21, of Willingboro, Burlington County, bleeding from stab wounds. Dixon was tending to the dog, which also was bleeding from apparent stab wounds, police said Friday in a news release.

Officers found Mickey-Evans, Dixon and Jordan Banner, a 33-year-old city woman, were threatened with a knife by Angel Hernandez-Contreras, a 28-year-old city man.

To try defending themselves, Banner brought out her dog from inside her home, and Dixon grabbed a hammer, police said. When the encounter became physical, Hernandez-Contreras stabbed Dixon, Mickey-Evans and the dog, which died from its injuries.

Dixon, Mickey-Evans and Hernandez-Contreras were all taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus. Police said none of their injuries was life threatening.

Hernandez-Contreras was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and cruelty to animals.

Dixon was charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Banner was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and cruelty to animals.

Mickey-Evans was charged with aggravated assault.

All four suspects were released on summonses pending court.