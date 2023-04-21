ATLANTIC CITY — Four people were charged in a fight on a city street that led to a dog's death Wednesday morning, police said.
Police responded to Trenton Terrace at 4:12 a.m. to find Joseph Dixon, a 33-year-old city man, and Deontay Mickey-Evans, 21, of Willingboro, Burlington County, bleeding from stab wounds. Dixon was tending to the dog, which also was bleeding from apparent stab wounds, police said Friday in a news release.
Officers found Mickey-Evans, Dixon and Jordan Banner, a 33-year-old city woman, were threatened with a knife by Angel Hernandez-Contreras, a 28-year-old city man.
To try defending themselves, Banner brought out her dog from inside her home, and Dixon grabbed a hammer, police said. When the encounter became physical, Hernandez-Contreras stabbed Dixon, Mickey-Evans and the dog, which died from its injuries.
People are also reading…
Dixon, Mickey-Evans and Hernandez-Contreras were all taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus. Police said none of their injuries was life threatening.
ATLANTIC CITY — Pungent clouds of resinous smoke wafted on the breeze Thursday afternoon as …
Hernandez-Contreras was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and cruelty to animals.
Dixon was charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
Banner was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and cruelty to animals.
Mickey-Evans was charged with aggravated assault.
All four suspects were released on summonses pending court.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.