ATLANTIC CITY — Four people were arrested and charged in connection with a fight on a city side street that led to a dog's death on Wednesday morning, police said.
Police responded to Trenton Terrace at 4:12 a.m., arriving to find Joseph Dixon, a 33-year-old city man, and Deontay Mickey-Evans, 21 of Willingboro, Gloucester County, bleeding from stab wounds. Dixon was also tending to the dog, which also was bleeding from apparent stab wounds, police said in a news release.
Through their investigation, officers learned Mickey-Evans, Dixon and Jordan Banner, a 33-year-old city woman, were threatened with a knife by Angel Hernandez-Contreras, a 28-year-old city man.
To try defending themselves, Banner brought out her dog from inside her home, and Dixon grabbed a hammer, police said. When the encounter became physical, Hernandez-Contreras stabbed Dixon, Mckey-Evans and the dog, which died from its injuries.
People are also reading…
Dixon, Mickey-Evans and Hernandez-Contreras were all taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, for their injuries, none of which were considered life-threatening, police said.
Hernandez-Contreras, Dixon and Mickey-Evans were all charged with aggravated assault.
Hernandez-Contreras, Dixon and Banner, were also charged with unlawful possession of a weapon. Dixon and Hernandez-Contreras separately face possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
Banner and Hernandez-Contreras were also separately charged with cruelty to animals for their role in the dog's death.
The group was charged and released on summonses. They're expected in court at a later date.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.