ATLANTIC CITY — Four people were arrested and charged in connection with a fight on a city side street that led to a dog's death on Wednesday morning, police said.

Police responded to Trenton Terrace at 4:12 a.m., arriving to find Joseph Dixon, a 33-year-old city man, and Deontay Mickey-Evans, 21 of Willingboro, Gloucester County, bleeding from stab wounds. Dixon was also tending to the dog, which also was bleeding from apparent stab wounds, police said in a news release.

Through their investigation, officers learned Mickey-Evans, Dixon and Jordan Banner, a 33-year-old city woman, were threatened with a knife by Angel Hernandez-Contreras, a 28-year-old city man.

To try defending themselves, Banner brought out her dog from inside her home, and Dixon grabbed a hammer, police said. When the encounter became physical, Hernandez-Contreras stabbed Dixon, Mckey-Evans and the dog, which died from its injuries.

Dixon, Mickey-Evans and Hernandez-Contreras were all taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, for their injuries, none of which were considered life-threatening, police said.

Hernandez-Contreras, Dixon and Mickey-Evans were all charged with aggravated assault.

Hernandez-Contreras, Dixon and Banner, were also charged with unlawful possession of a weapon. Dixon and Hernandez-Contreras separately face possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Banner and Hernandez-Contreras were also separately charged with cruelty to animals for their role in the dog's death.

The group was charged and released on summonses. They're expected in court at a later date.