Four in Ocean County arrested in drug distribution scheme

Four Ocean County residents, including two from Barnegat Township, have been charged with distributing narcotics, county Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said Thursday.
A joint investigation identified a residence in Pine Beach being used by Kevin Collins, 37, and Daysha Kelly, 35, both of Pine Beach, as well as a residence in Lakewood being used by Elex Hyman, 49, and Jamie Steen, 38, both of Barnegat, to store and distribute heroin, fentanyl and cocaine, Billhimer said in a news release.
The four were found to be acting together to carry out the distribution scheme, Billhimer said.
On Tuesday, detectives from the Prosecutor's Office and the Pine Beach, Barnegat and Toms River police departments saw Collins and Kelly leave the Pine Beach residence and travel by public transportation to the Ocean County Mall in Toms River, Billhimer said.
As detectives maintained surveillance of the two, the county Regional SWAT Team executed a search warrant on the residence, Billhimer said. Detectives then arrested Collins and Kelly, who were found to be in possession of about 100 wax folds of heroin, 22 grams of crack cocaine and $1,230. Detectives also seized from the home about 1,300 more wax folds of heroin, 134 ecstasy pills, two semi-automatic 9mm handguns and $9,740.
Collins and Kelly were each charged with possession of heroin with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of ecstasy pills with intent to distribute, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, possession of ecstasy pills, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a drug crime. Collins was additionally charged with certain person prohibited from possessing a weapon.
On Wednesday, detectives from the Prosecutor's Office and the Lacey Township and Lakewood police departments executed a search warrant on the Lakewood residence. Though nothing of evidentiary value was found, Billhimer said, Lacey police pulled over a vehicle being operated by Hyman, with Steen as a passenger. Hyman and Steen were arrested, and authorities seized about $5,780.
Hyman and Steen were each charged with conspiracy to possess heroin with intent to distribute, conspiracy to possess cocaine with intent to distribute and conspiracy to possess ecstasy pills with intent to distribute.
All four are being held at the Ocean County jail pending court.
The county Narcotics Strike Force, Pine Beach police, Barnegat Township police, Toms River police, Lakewood police, county Sheriff's Department, Seaside Heights police and Lacey police participated in the investigation.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
