Four in Ocean County arrested in drug distribution scheme

Four Ocean County residents, including two from Barnegat Township, have been charged with distributing narcotics, county Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said Thursday.

A joint investigation identified a residence in Pine Beach being used by Kevin Collins, 37, and Daysha Kelly, 35, both of Pine Beach, as well as a residence in Lakewood being used by Elex Hyman, 49, and Jamie Steen, 38, both of Barnegat, to store and distribute heroin, fentanyl and cocaine, Billhimer said in a news release.

The four were found to be acting together to carry out the distribution scheme, Billhimer said.

On Tuesday, detectives from the Prosecutor's Office and the Pine Beach, Barnegat and Toms River police departments saw Collins and Kelly leave the Pine Beach residence and travel by public transportation to the Ocean County Mall in Toms River, Billhimer said.

As detectives maintained surveillance of the two, the county Regional SWAT Team executed a search warrant on the residence, Billhimer said. Detectives then arrested Collins and Kelly, who were found to be in possession of about 100 wax folds of heroin, 22 grams of crack cocaine and $1,230. Detectives also seized from the home about 1,300 more wax folds of heroin, 134 ecstasy pills, two semi-automatic 9mm handguns and $9,740.

