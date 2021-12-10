Four charged for alleged marine equipment thefts in South Jersey

EWING — Four Miami, Florida, residents were charged by the New Jersey State Police for stealing marine electronics from area boats.

Mizael Alfonso, 47, Marie Frometa Rodriquez, 41, Manuel Barbosa Mendiluza, 58, and Circo Perez Martinez, 29, allegedly stole high-end global positioning systems from vessels in South Jersey, as part of a large East Coast crime spree.

The suspects are linked to over $300,000 in stolen GPS systems, State Police said.

The suspects are charged with theft, conspiracy to commit theft/burglary, and burglary, State Police said.

Troopers, in November 2019, began investigating multiple boat thefts in Cape May County.

Investigators, State Police said, learned similar claims were filled in North Carolina and Massachusetts, as well as others in New Jersey.