Four charged for alleged marine equipment thefts in South Jersey
Four charged for alleged marine equipment thefts in South Jersey

state police carousel
File photo

EWING — Four Miami, Florida, residents were charged by the New Jersey State Police for stealing marine electronics from area boats.

Mizael Alfonso, 47, Marie Frometa Rodriquez, 41, Manuel Barbosa Mendiluza, 58, and Circo Perez Martinez, 29, allegedly stole high-end global positioning systems from vessels in South Jersey, as part of a large East Coast crime spree.

The suspects are linked to over $300,000 in stolen GPS systems, State Police said.

The suspects are charged with theft, conspiracy to commit theft/burglary, and burglary, State Police said.

Troopers, in November 2019, began investigating multiple boat thefts in Cape May County.

Investigators, State Police said, learned similar claims were filled in North Carolina and Massachusetts, as well as others in New Jersey.

The investigation identified the suspects and determined they would enter boatyards and storage facilities after hours to remove the equipment.

They would later return to Miami to sell the stolen items, state police said.

Alfonso and Rodriquez were arrested at a Plymouth, Massachusetts, motel March 1, 2021, and Barbosa and Perez were arrested in the Miami area Oct. 1 and Oct. 13, respectively. All were lodged in correctional facilities before being extradited to New Jersey, State Police said.

Several other agencies, including the Miami-Dade Marine Task Force, Millville Police Department and Egg Harbor Township Police Department, assisted in the investigation, State Police said.

The case is being prosecuted by the New Jersey Division of Criminal Justice. 

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

