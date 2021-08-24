Four Atlantic County residents arrested in two separate Atlantic City gun incidents

ATLANTIC CITY — Police arrested four men and recovered two handguns in two separate incidents, the department said Monday.
At 5:57 p.m. Aug. 20, Officers William Akins III and Justice Martin responded to the 1600 block of Adriatic Avenue for a report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle crash, Lt. Kevin Fair said in a written statement.
The driver who left the scene, Hassan Muhammad, returned a short time later, Fair said. Surveillance Center personnel reviewed video coverage from the crash and observed Muhammad discarding a handgun into bush near the scene, he said.
Officers recovered the weapon and arrested Muhammad, Fair said.
At 1:18 p.m. on Aug. 21, patrol officers responded to the 2600 block of Fairmount Avenue for a ShotSpotter alert, Fair said.
Arriving officers located evidence of gunfire, Fair said. Officer Adrian Nunez-Santos arrived to locate several men in the area. During the investigation, three were arrested, and a loaded handgun and 50 bags of heroin were recovered, he said.
There were no injuries as a result of the gunfire, Fair said.
ATLANTIC CITY — Police are searching for two people who are believed to have been present du…
Hassan Muhammad, 39, of Absecon, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, certain person not to possess a weapon and hindering apprehension, Fair said.
Colin Faulkner, 26, who lives here, was arrested and charged wtih contempt of court, Fair said.
Angel Mariche, 21, who lives here, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, Fair said.
The three men were sent to the Atlantic County Jail, Fair said.
Ramel Bey, 25, who lives here, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, also known as CDS.
Bey was released on a summons with a future court date, Fair said.
Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the police's criminal investigations section at 609-347-5766, Fair said. Information can be text to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous, he said.
GALLERY: Look back at Atlantic City Police Department in the 1970s
AC Police 1970's
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
AC Police 1970's
AC Police 1970's
AC Police 1970's
AC Police 1970's
AC Police 1970's
AC Police 1970's
AC Police 1970's
AC Police 1970's
AC Police 1970's
AC Police 1970's
AC Police 1970's
AC Police 1970's
Atlantic City Police Department
AC Police 1970's
AC Police 1970's
AC Police 1970's
AC Police 1970's
Contact Vincent Jackson:
609-272-7202
Twitter@ACPressJackson
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.