Four Atlantic City residents and one Ventnor resident arrested on drug charges

ATLANTIC CITY — Officers arrested four city residents and a Ventnor woman Thursday during a street operation along Pacific Avenue focused on drugs and quality-of-life issues, police said Friday.
Altogether, police seized 105 bags of heroin, 5 grams of cocaine and 14 grams of marijuana, Lt. Kevin Fair said in a news release.
Joseph Riley, 28, and Kayla Varlaro, 27, of Atlantic City, were each charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone and possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone.
Jeffrey Nathanson, 55, and Mark Jones, 39, of Atlantic City, were each charged with possession of CDS, as was Marie Delmastro, 45, of Ventnor.
Each was released on a summons with a future court date.
