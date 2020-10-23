 Skip to main content
Four Atlantic City residents and one Ventnor resident arrested on drug charges
Four Atlantic City residents and one Ventnor resident arrested on drug charges

Atlantic City public safety building

The Atlantic City Public Safety building file photo taken on April 7, 2017.

 Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer

ATLANTIC CITY — Officers arrested four city residents and a Ventnor woman Thursday during a street operation along Pacific Avenue focused on drugs and quality-of-life issues, police said Friday.

Altogether, police seized 105 bags of heroin, 5 grams of cocaine and 14 grams of marijuana, Lt. Kevin Fair said in a news release.

Joseph Riley, 28, and Kayla Varlaro, 27, of Atlantic City, were each charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone and possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone.

Jeffrey Nathanson, 55, and Mark Jones, 39, of Atlantic City, were each charged with possession of CDS, as was Marie Delmastro, 45, of Ventnor.

Each was released on a summons with a future court date.

