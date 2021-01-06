Four arrested in Atlantic City narcotics investigation

ATLANTIC CITY — An investigation into narcotics distribution operation led to the arrests of four people Monday, the city police department announced Wednesday in a news release.

David Miller, 43, of Pleasantville, Donald Lewis, 35, of Atlantic City, Jessica Dudley, 34, of Atlantic City, and Jordan Ragland, 28, of Atlantic City, face various drug and weapon charges as a result of the investigation and subsequent arrests.

Following up on complaints of narcotics distribution, detectives from the Special Investigations Section attempted to stop a car on the beach block of North Carolina Avenue at 5:45 p.m. Monday. The car, driven by Ragland, fled the scene, police said. It was located at North Carolina and Baltic avenues with the occupants fleeing the scene. Ragland and Miller, the target of the investigation, were arrested.

With the department's SWAT team, detectives then executed a search warrant on a motel room at the Rodeway Inn. Lewis and Dudley were arrested in the room, police said, and a stolen handgun, cocaine, a bulletproof vest and paraphernalia were recovered.