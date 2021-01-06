 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Four arrested in Atlantic City narcotics investigation
0 comments

Four arrested in Atlantic City narcotics investigation

{{featured_button_text}}

ATLANTIC CITY — An investigation into narcotics distribution operation led to the arrests of four people Monday, the city police department announced Wednesday in a news release.

David Miller, 43, of Pleasantville, Donald Lewis, 35, of Atlantic City, Jessica Dudley, 34, of Atlantic City, and Jordan Ragland, 28, of Atlantic City, face various drug and weapon charges as a result of the investigation and subsequent arrests.

Following up on complaints of narcotics distribution, detectives from the Special Investigations Section attempted to stop a car on the beach block of North Carolina Avenue at 5:45 p.m. Monday. The car, driven by Ragland, fled the scene, police said. It was located at North Carolina and Baltic avenues with the occupants fleeing the scene. Ragland and Miller, the target of the investigation, were arrested.

With the department's SWAT team, detectives then executed a search warrant on a motel room at the Rodeway Inn. Lewis and Dudley were arrested in the room, police said, and a stolen handgun, cocaine, a bulletproof vest and paraphernalia were recovered.

Miller was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of a controlled dangerous substanced, possession with intent to distribute CDS, possession of a weapon while committing a CDS offense, certain person not to possess a weapon, receiving stolen property, obstruction of justice, resisting arrest, and possession of narcotic paraphernalia.

Lewis was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute CDS, possession of a weapon while committing a CDS offense, certain person not to possess a weapon, receiving stolen property, and possession of narcotic paraphernalia.

Dudley was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute CDS, possession of a weapon while committing a CDS offense, certain person not to possess a weapon, receiving stolen property, and possession of narcotic paraphernalia.

Miller, Lewis and Dudley were taken to the Atlantic County Justice Facility. Ragland, who was charged with eluding, resisting arrest and obstruction of justice, was released on a summons.

Contact: 609-272-7210

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

0 comments

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News