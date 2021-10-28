Former veterans organization employees indicted on theft charges

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced Thursday that three people from southern Ocean County were indicted by a grand jury on theft charges.

Jesse Violante, 34, of Tuckerton, Mary Anne Dileo, 67, of Manahawkin; and Garry Mclain, 34, of Little Egg Harbor were indicted each on a charge of theft by unlawful taking.

The three are former employees of Vetwork, a Lacey Township-based nonprofit organization that provides resources and assistance to veterans in Ocean County. The three embezzled money from Vetwork, beyond their approved salaries, between February 2018 and June 2019, Billhimer said.

Violante was the director of Vetwork during that time. In that role, he was responsible for overseeing the employees and certifying all expenses.

Dileo was the office manager and was responsible for processing payroll, and Mclain was in charge of community outreach.