Former veterans organization employees indicted on theft charges

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced Thursday that three people from southern Ocean County were indicted by a grand jury on theft charges.
Jesse Violante, 34, of Tuckerton, Mary Anne Dileo, 67, of Manahawkin; and Garry Mclain, 34, of Little Egg Harbor were indicted each on a charge of theft by unlawful taking.
The three are former employees of Vetwork, a Lacey Township-based nonprofit organization that provides resources and assistance to veterans in Ocean County. The three embezzled money from Vetwork, beyond their approved salaries, between February 2018 and June 2019, Billhimer said.
Violante was the director of Vetwork during that time. In that role, he was responsible for overseeing the employees and certifying all expenses.
Dileo was the office manager and was responsible for processing payroll, and Mclain was in charge of community outreach.
The allegation of misconduct was referred to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office Economic Crime Unit after an audit commissioned by the Board of Directors revealed that Violante, Dileo and Mclain took additional payments on certain weeks in excess of their regular paychecks. In total, Violante received five extra payments totaling $5,855, Dileo received 26 duplicate payments totaling $19,588, and Mclain received five duplicate payments totaling $4,972, Billhimer said.
The investigation revealed that these payments were not authorized by the Board, nor were they included in documents submitted to the county for purposes of obtaining funding.
Violante and Dileo surrendered themselves to law enforcement, were each charged on a summons, processed by the county Sheriff's Office and released pending a future court appearance. Mclain, originally charged on a warrant, turned himself in and was released pursuant to New Jersey Bail Reform.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.