Former pharmacist from Bridgeton admits role in mail-order opioid scheme

CAMDEN — A Bridgeton man admitted Tuesday to conspiring to illegally distribute more than 1 million prescription pills and launder drug trafficking proceeds through fictitious shell companies, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
Alton Chatmon, 50, of Bridgeton, pleaded guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge Joseph H. Rodriguez to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, including tramadol, a synthetic opioid, and butalbital, a drug used to treat headaches; and conspiring to commit money laundering, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said in a statement.
Chatmon is a former licensed pharmacist who operated two pharmacies in South Jersey until 2015, Carpenito said.
In 2015, after a federal inspection of Chatmon's pharmacies showed violations regarding the handling of controlled substances, Chatmon voluntarily surrendered his Drug Enforcement Administration registration, which had allowed him to process and fill prescriptions for controlled substances, Carpenito said.
In 2016, the state suspended Chatmon’s pharmacist license for two years, Carpenito said.
From January 2017 until August 2018, Chatmon obtained large quantities of tramadol from suppliers outside the United States by having the pills shipped to numerous U.S. post office boxes that he directed a conspirator to open in the names of fictitious businesses, Carpenito said.
Chatmon received customer orders from other conspirators that had been placed on internet sites or over the phone, Carpenito said. Chatmon and his conspirators repackaged the tramadol and butalbital and mailed the pills to customers to fill their orders.
Chatmon admitted filling the orders for the customers of the unlicensed online pharmacy, knowing they did not have valid prescriptions, that he was not a licensed pharmacist at the time and without regard for whether the customers had any legitimate medical need for the medications, Carpenito said.
In exchange for the pills, the customers provided Chatmon and other conspirators with U.S. postal money orders, which were deposited into bank accounts Chatmon and his conspirators controlled, Carpenito said. The bank accounts were set up using shell companies designed to disguise the source and control of the funds.
Chatmon and his conspirators also sent interstate and international wire transfers totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars to their drug suppliers in India and in other states around the country to pay for the pills, Carpenito said.
All told, the drug conspiracy involved the illegal distribution of more than 600,000 tramadol pills and more than 1 million pills containing butalbital, Carpenito said. Chatmon also admitted the conspiracy involved the laundering of more than $1.5 million in drug trafficking proceeds.
Chatmon faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $750,000, Carpenito said. Sentencing is scheduled for April 19.
