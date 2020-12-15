Former pharmacist from Bridgeton admits role in mail-order opioid scheme

Chatmon received customer orders from other conspirators that had been placed on internet sites or over the phone, Carpenito said. Chatmon and his conspirators repackaged the tramadol and butalbital and mailed the pills to customers to fill their orders.

Chatmon admitted filling the orders for the customers of the unlicensed online pharmacy, knowing they did not have valid prescriptions, that he was not a licensed pharmacist at the time and without regard for whether the customers had any legitimate medical need for the medications, Carpenito said.

In exchange for the pills, the customers provided Chatmon and other conspirators with U.S. postal money orders, which were deposited into bank accounts Chatmon and his conspirators controlled, Carpenito said. The bank accounts were set up using shell companies designed to disguise the source and control of the funds.

Chatmon and his conspirators also sent interstate and international wire transfers totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars to their drug suppliers in India and in other states around the country to pay for the pills, Carpenito said.

Minotola man charged with child porn A Buena man is accused of possessing and distributing images of child sexual abuse, U.S. Att…