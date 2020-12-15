 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former pharmacist from Bridgeton admits role in mail-order opioid scheme
0 comments
top story

Former pharmacist from Bridgeton admits role in mail-order opioid scheme

{{featured_button_text}}
Federal Court in Camden

Mitchell H. Cohen Building and U.S. Courthouse in Camden

 Nicholas Huba

CAMDEN — A Bridgeton man admitted Tuesday to conspiring to illegally distribute more than 1 million prescription pills and launder drug trafficking proceeds through fictitious shell companies, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Alton Chatmon, 50, of Bridgeton, pleaded guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge Joseph H. Rodriguez to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, including tramadol, a synthetic opioid, and butalbital, a drug used to treat headaches; and conspiring to commit money laundering, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said in a statement.

Chatmon is a former licensed pharmacist who operated two pharmacies in South Jersey until 2015, Carpenito said.

In 2015, after a federal inspection of Chatmon's pharmacies showed violations regarding the handling of controlled substances, Chatmon voluntarily surrendered his Drug Enforcement Administration registration, which had allowed him to process and fill prescriptions for controlled substances, Carpenito said.

In 2016, the state suspended Chatmon’s pharmacist license for two years, Carpenito said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

From January 2017 until August 2018, Chatmon obtained large quantities of tramadol from suppliers outside the United States by having the pills shipped to numerous U.S. post office boxes that he directed a conspirator to open in the names of fictitious businesses, Carpenito said.

Chatmon received customer orders from other conspirators that had been placed on internet sites or over the phone, Carpenito said. Chatmon and his conspirators repackaged the tramadol and butalbital and mailed the pills to customers to fill their orders.

Chatmon admitted filling the orders for the customers of the unlicensed online pharmacy, knowing they did not have valid prescriptions, that he was not a licensed pharmacist at the time and without regard for whether the customers had any legitimate medical need for the medications, Carpenito said.

In exchange for the pills, the customers provided Chatmon and other conspirators with U.S. postal money orders, which were deposited into bank accounts Chatmon and his conspirators controlled, Carpenito said. The bank accounts were set up using shell companies designed to disguise the source and control of the funds.

Chatmon and his conspirators also sent interstate and international wire transfers totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars to their drug suppliers in India and in other states around the country to pay for the pills, Carpenito said.

All told, the drug conspiracy involved the illegal distribution of more than 600,000 tramadol pills and more than 1 million pills containing butalbital, Carpenito said. Chatmon also admitted the conspiracy involved the laundering of more than $1.5 million in drug trafficking proceeds.

Chatmon faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $750,000, Carpenito said. Sentencing is scheduled for April 19.

Contact: 609-272-7202

VJackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News