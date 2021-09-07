 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Penns Grove councilman charged with under-reporting income
0 comments

Former Penns Grove councilman charged with under-reporting income

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel New Jersey news icon.jpg

The morning after one of the most intense tornadoes recorded in New Jersey history all but demolished the largest dairy farm in the state, owners Marianne and Wally Eachus looked at each other and just cried.

A former councilman in Penns Grove, Salem County, has been charged with stealing $14,385 by under-reporting his income to secure reduced rent for a federally subsidized apartment, the state Attorney General's Office said Tuesday.

Carl Washington Jr., 48, was charged in a joint investigation by the Attorney General’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability Corruption Bureau and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Office of Inspector General.

The property management company for Penns Grove Gardens made the initial allegation. If Washington had reported his full income, he would have exceeded the maximum income level and been ineligible for the housing, the Attorney General's Office said in a news release. Based on his annual income as a councilman, which was the only income Washington reported to the property management company, Washington’s total rent for the apartment in 2017 and 2018 was $92 per month. However, Washington also had income from two other jobs during each of those years which he failed to report.

If he had accurately reported his total income from all three jobs, his monthly rent would have increased to $494 in 2017 and $760 in 2018, according to the Attorney General's Office. The total alleged fraud represents the difference between the amount paid by Washington and what he would have paid if he had not allegedly provided false information.

“As a former elected official, Mr. Washington selfishly chose to take advantage of a program designed to help some of the very people he once represented,” said HUD-OIG Special Agent in Charge Shawn Rice. “Mr. Washington took advantage of the public’s trust, and this type of conduct is unacceptable.”

If convicted, Washington faces a sentence of three to five years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NJ's largest dairy farm almost destroyed in storm

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News