Former Penns Grove councilman charged with under-reporting income

A former councilman in Penns Grove, Salem County, has been charged with stealing $14,385 by under-reporting his income to secure reduced rent for a federally subsidized apartment, the state Attorney General's Office said Tuesday.

Carl Washington Jr., 48, was charged in a joint investigation by the Attorney General’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability Corruption Bureau and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Office of Inspector General.

The property management company for Penns Grove Gardens made the initial allegation. If Washington had reported his full income, he would have exceeded the maximum income level and been ineligible for the housing, the Attorney General's Office said in a news release. Based on his annual income as a councilman, which was the only income Washington reported to the property management company, Washington’s total rent for the apartment in 2017 and 2018 was $92 per month. However, Washington also had income from two other jobs during each of those years which he failed to report.

