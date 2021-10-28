Former Ocean County veterans organization employees indicted on theft charges

Three people from southern Ocean County have been indicted after they were accused of stealing money from a local veterans organization, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said Thursday.

Jesse Violante, 34, of Tuckerton; Mary Anne Dileo, 67, of Manahawkin; and Garry Mclain, 34, of Little Egg Harbor Township, were each indicted on a charge of theft by unlawful taking.

The three are former employees of Vetwork, a Lacey Township-based nonprofit that provides resources and assistance to veterans in Ocean County. The three embezzled money from Vetwork between February 2018 and June 2019, Billhimer said in a news release.

Violante was the director of Vetwork during that time. In that role, he was responsible for overseeing employees and certifying all expenses, Billhimer said. Dileo was the office manager and was responsible for processing payroll, and Mclain was in charge of community outreach.