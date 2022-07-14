Former Ocean City pizzeria owner pleads guilty to tax evasion

CAMDEN — A Linwood man who formerly owned an Ocean City pizzeria pleaded guilty Wednesday to failing to pay more than $200,000 in taxes to the IRS, according to the Newark Field Office of the IRS.

Giuseppe Cannuscio, 74, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to evade taxes. He will be sentenced Nov. 16.

According to court documents, the fraud occurred between October 2013 and September 2018.

Cannuscio and his brother, Ernesto, were co-owners of Mario's Pizzeria & Restaurant in Ocean City, which accepted payment in either cash or credit card. Documents showed Cannuscio failed to deposit a portion of the cash receipts into the corporate bank account, Tomlins said. Cannuscio used a portion of the cash receipts to pay employees cash wages off the books.

He provided the accountant with the business bank account statements, knowing they did not contain the unreported cash receipts. Cannuscio did not tell his accountant about the cash receipts, nor did he tell the accountant about the cash payroll for his employees, Tammy Tomlins, acting special agent in charge of IRS Criminal Investigation’s Newark Field Office, said in a news release.

Failing to tell the accountant about the unreported cash receipts caused the accountant to underreport the gross receipts on the corporate tax returns as well as improperly reporting the business income on his personal tax returns, Tomlins said.

In addition, Cannuscio evaded employment taxes by not informing the accountant about the cash wages. As a result, Cannuscio admitted he and his brother failed to pay about $208,448 in personal, corporate and payroll taxes.

Conspiracy to evade taxes carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a potential fine of up to $250,000.

Ernesto Cannuscio, 70, pleaded guilty to the same charge last month. He will be sentenced Oct. 25.