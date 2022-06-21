Former Ocean City pizza shop owner pleads guilty to evading income taxes

A former Ocean City pizza shop owner pleaded guilty Tuesday to evading income taxes and failing to pay the IRS $208,448 in taxes.
Ernesto Cannuscio, 70, of Linwood, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Karen Williams to conspiracy to evade income taxes and could face up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
Cannuscio, who was a former 50% owner and operator of Mario's Pizzeria & Restaurant on Bay Avenue, failed to deposit a significant number of cash receipts to the pizza shop's corporate bank account between October 2013 and September 2018, and used a portion of those cash receipts to pay employees cash wages off the books, according to court documents and statements.
He also did not tell his accountant about the unreported cash receipts and knowingly provided his accountant with business bank statements that did not have the unreported receipts, which caused the accountant to underreport gross receipts on the corporate tax returns, as well as the flow-through income that should have been reported on Cannuscio's personal income tax.
In addition, Cannuscio evaded employment taxes by not informing the accountant about the cash wages paid to employees, according to the IRS.
“Business owners have an obligation to properly report all of the income earned whether paid in cash, check or credit card,” Tammy Tomlins, acting special agent in charge of IRS Criminal Investigation's Newark Field Office, said in a news release. “Failing to intentionally report income and paying employees cash off the books to evade taxes will not go unpunished.”
Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 25.
