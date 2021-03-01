Former Ocean City High School teacher arrested on sexual assault charges

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A former Ocean City High School teacher, Ricardo Valle, of Seabrook, Texas, was arrested on sexual assault charges, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office and the Ocean City police said Monday.
On Feb. 27, Valle, 34, was charged with second-degree sexual assault, second-degree official misconduct, second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, according to Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland in a written statement.
These charges were a result of a joint investigation conducted by the Ocean City Police Department and the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office special victims unit, after it was reported that Valle allegedly sexually assaulted a student in 2016 while he was a teacher at Ocean City High School, Sutherland said.
On Feb. 27, Valle was arrested in Texas by members of the Seabrook Police Department and is currently being lodged at the Harris County Jail, pending extradition hearings, Sutherland said. Valle is not currently a teacher at Ocean City High School, he said.
A person convicted of a second- degree crime is subject to a term of imprisonment of 5-to-10 years in a New Jersey state prison, Sutherland said.
A person convicted of a third-degree crime is subject to 3-to-5 years and a fourth-degree crime can have a sentence of up to 18 months in a state prison.
Sutherland said this is an ongoing investigation, and he urges anyone who has additional information relating to this investigation to contact the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135, or the Ocean City Police Department at 609-525-9131, or report it anonymously through the Cape May County Sheriff’s tip line at cmcsheriff.net and click on anonymous tip.
